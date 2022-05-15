'I got so many messages asking 'How on earth did you do it?': Virender Sehwag recalls facing Lasith Malinga in IPL 2011

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is widely regarded as one of the most explosive batters in cricket history. Sehwag helped revolutionized opening the batting in Test and ODIs, and dominated bowling attacks across the world. In a stellar international career, Sehwag represented India in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is – and also the first Indian to score a triple-century in the longest format of the game. Sehwag has two triple-tons in Tests, as well as a double-century in ODIs. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

And so, Sehwag surprised many during the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League when he played a maiden over against Lasith Malinga during a game between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians. After the game, Sehwag had revealed that it was his first maiden over after 10 years, and 11 years down the line, the former India batter revisited the moment during a conversation on Cricbuzz.

“I once played a maiden over in the IPL. In evening, I got so many messages asking, 'How on earth did you do it? That too, in T20 cricket!'” Sehwag said.

“I played that maiden over against Malinga. And I did that because Malinga had taken 3-4 wickets (two wickets) and it was the last over of the Powerplay. I thought if I didn't have the strike, Malinga would probably take another wicket. So, I had to play him out. I remember my friends and media persons messaging me asking how could I play a maiden over!” said Sehwag.

The former India batter also revealed that he tried to hit Malinga in the first three balls of the over, but to no avail. In the end, he decided to retain strike for the remainder of the over.

“I tried to hit him in the first three balls, but they went straight towards the fielders. So, in the rest three deliveries, I just tried to play him out,” said the former batter who was the part of the Delhi franchise from 2008-2013.

