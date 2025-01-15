Virender Sehwag 'senses jealousy' after Graeme Smith says 'ILT20 not good for the game': 'I can understand his pain...'

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has hit back at Graeme Smith for his comments on the IPLT20, sensing a bit of jealousy in the former South Africa captain's assessment of the league. Smith, the commissioner of the SA20, had last week said that 'leagues like ILT20 aren't good for the game', stemming from his belief that the league does more to promote the established stars rather than paying attention to upcoming youngsters, something the SA20 thrives on. Virender Sehwag (L) did not agree with Graeme Smith(Getty/Smith-X)

The third edition of the ILT20 gets underway Wednesday, with six teams featuring some of the renowned names in cricket. "We see ourselves as very different to the ILT20. We're a South African league, with a majority of South African players, and our ultimate goal is to benefit South African players," he said at the captain's day press conference in Cape Town.

"We've been built up against ILT20, so it's very difficult for me to not come across like I'm bad-mouthing them, but I do feel like a league like that is not good for the game; that there's that many international players required to build a team; there's no investment back into local cricket. That is a challenge for the world game and something that needs to be managed going forward."

What Sehwag said

Reacting to Smith's comments, Sehwag felt he understood Smith's pain of not getting too many international players for the SA20. However, they have enough star power and a substantial amount of emerging talent. The likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Dinesh Karthik are already playing the third season of the league across South Africa, which has been further bolstered by the presence of Trent Boult, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson.

"I sense jealousy there because we have a plethora of international stars coming in, whereas their league is starved of such international players. I can understand his [Smith's] pain, but this is even better for the ILT20. You get to see established players here along with some local UAE talent who are rubbing shoulders with legends and experienced pros," Sehwag said while talking to Snitch YouTube channel.