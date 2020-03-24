e-paper
Home / Cricket / Virender Sehwag uses ‘truck’ image to advice people on social distancing

Virender Sehwag uses ‘truck’ image to advice people on social distancing

Virender Sehwag -- who never fails to impress his followers with his social media pun -- had shared a video of a ragpicker, who took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew clapping initiative.

cricket Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A file photo of Virender Sehwag.
A file photo of Virender Sehwag.(HT Photo)
         

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has some advice to give those on Twitter amid the coronavirus pandemic and for that, he tweeted the picture of the back of an Indian truck. It had the words “Keep Distance OK” which is commonly found on trucks across the country.

“Truck ka paalan kijiye. Please follow this. #Covid_19 (sic.),” Sehwag said in the tweet.

 

On Monday,Sehwag -- who never fails to impress his followers with his social media pun -- had shared a video of a ragpicker, who took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew clapping initiative, to pay tribute to all the medical staff and healthcare professionals who are working round the clock to treat Covid-19 patients.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the former Indian opener had written, “Wow! Speechless #JantaCurfew. May our unity help us go through this difficult time with ease and may the #COVID2019 go away for good very soon”.

The coronavirus pandemic has reached India and has prompted lockdowns and curfews in most states across the country. Nearly 500 cases have been reported across the country and the global death count has crossed 16,500.

READ: Wasim Jaffer revisits India’s first ever Test victory in South Africa

The cricket calendar, like the rest of sports, has come to a virtual standstill with South Africa’s tour of India, New Zealand’s tour of Australia and England’s tour of Sri Lanka being among the international series that have been postponed. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which was slated for a March 29 start has been deferred until April 15.

