Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman lead tributes as India remember 1983 World Cup victory

The date June 25, 1983 is quite special for Indian cricket. It was on this day that the Kapil Dev-led team defeated West Indies by 43 runs to clinch their maiden ICC World Cup title at the prestigious Lord’s cricket ground.

Batting first, India were bowled out for a paltry 183 with Krishnamachari Srikkanth scoring 38. Andy Roberts was the wrecker-in-chief for the two-time champions West Indies as he claimed three wickets.

However, India did not lose heart and thanks to three-wicket hauls from Madal Lal and Mohinder Amarnath, the defending champions were bundled out for 140 and India were able to claim the title for the first time in their history.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a number of former cricketers including Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif paid homage to the team on this momentous occasion.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 17:30 IST