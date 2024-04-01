Virender Sehwag's 'hurting from within' theory that fuelled Prithvi Shaw's swashbuckling IPL innings for DC vs CSK

Left out of Delhi Capitals' first two games of the IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Prithvi Shaw made a terrific start to the season by racing away to 43 off 27 balls. Shaw displayed the same stroke-making ability that had made him a household name in the Indian domestic circuit a few years ago. However, lack of form and fitness had limited his appearances across formats and tournaments, while also affecting the hype surrounding the batter. Sehwag says Prithvi Shaw channeled his disappointment well. (AP)

However, last night was a classic example of what Shaw is capable of as the Delhi Capitals opener struck four sixes and two fours to give his team a rollicking start. The look of intent on Shaw's face was evident as he played a cameo, reckons former India opener Virender Sehwag, who feels the youngster channelled all the hurt that was inside him to produce a knock reminiscent of the good old days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Team managements will always look at whether a player is in rhythm or not in the nets when they're batting. This innings will remind Prithvi how important an innings like this was for him. Last IPL also he was sitting out for some games, and this IPL too he was benched for the first two games. Maybe he was hurting from within. That's where this innings probably came from," said Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

Shaw's turbulent ride over the last couple of years has made him a classic example of one of those 'neither here-nor-there' kind of players. Hampered by a doping scandal in 2020, Shaw's India career has never been the same. Shaw last played in Blue in July of 2021 and although he has occasionally been called up to the squad, it's the closest he came to representing the country. Shaw has however made his presence in the domestic and County circuit every now and then, smashing a mammoth 379 against Assam in the 2023 Ranji Trophy season and 244 for Northamptonshire before injury took him out for a long haul.

'Shaw-Warner DC's strength'

Shaw's outings with DC over the last couple of seasons – 283 and 106 runs – weren't noteworthy either, which possibly made him sit out the first two games. DC coach Ricky Ponting mentioned that Shaw's chances of playing the game against CSK depends on how he turns up in the nets, and judging by the looks of it, it probably went well. Shane Watson, Ponting's former Australia teammate, chipped in and pointed out that DC's opening pair of Shaw and Warner is one of their strengths and by no means should the Capitals jeopardize the same.

"For the Delhi Capitals one of the biggest issues in the last couple of years has been the opening partnership. Their average has been among the lowest in the IPL. A big part of that has not been David Warner. Warner has scored plenty of runs. It's usually been his partner. And for a lot of games that's been Prithvi Shaw. Tonight, he played really well," Watson said during the mid-innings break.

"That sixth over against Mustafizur Rahman was exceptional batting. Delhi are relying on Prithvi Shaw. Unfortunately, he hasn't produced the goods for them in the last couple of years. But this is an incredible sign. Let's hope that hunger is there and stays throughout this IPL."