'He will hit one or two centuries in this series,' VVS Laxman lauds Virat Kohli's batting in 2nd innings
India captain Virat Kohli displayed a solid batting performance on the final day of the first Test against England in Chennai. Despite being under pressure while chasing a target of 420, and seeing wickets continue to tumble on the other end, Kohli showcased immense maturity to bat on and keep one end safe. The Indian skipper went on to register 24th Test fifty, but failed to get a hundred as he was cleaned up England allrounder Ben Stokes for 72.
It has been a while since Kohli has scored a century, but former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes that the right-handed batsman has showcased that he can go on to score one or two hundreds in this series.
During a discussion on the match on Star Sports after India lost the first Test by 227 runs, Laxman was asked if Kohli looked in complete control while batting in the final innings.
"Yes, absolutely and that is his ability," Laxman said.
"We have spoken about how Joe Root batted in this Test match, the same way, he might be a little disappointed how he got out in the first innings but he batted amazingly well in this innings. He showed the application and played the percentage shots," Laxman added.
"He might be a little disappointed that he didn't score a century or didn't delay the inevitable, because we were going to lose once Ashwin was out.
"But the application and the form and rhythm that was was seen today was amazing and it means he is going to hit one or two centuries in this series," the 46-year-old added.
India and England will play the 2nd Test at the same venue starting from Saturday. The hosts may get a boost with 50 per cent of the stands to be filled with spectators during the match.
