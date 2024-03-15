VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid reunite on 23rd anniversary of historic 376-run Eden Gardens epic against Australia

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman recently reunited with his ex-teammate and current head coach of the Indian men's team, Rahul Dravid, marking the anniversary of their historic partnership against Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test. The duo forged a monumental 376-run partnership that played a pivotal role in India's legendary comeback victory at Eden Gardens. VVS Laxman (L) poses with Rahul Dravid at the NCA(X/VVS Laxman)

Reflecting on their unforgettable partnership, Laxman and Dravid met at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where they reminisced about their extraordinary feat. Laxman affectionately referred to Dravid as his “partner in crime.”

“Great to catch up with my partner in crime, 23 years to the day since we batted out the entire day against Australia in Kolkata. Rahul and I went down memory lane, reliving and reminiscing that riveting series! What fun,” Laxman wrote as he posted a picture with Dravid.

During that historic Test match in 2001, Laxman recorded a magnificent innings of 281 runs – then the highest individual score by an Indian in Test cricket – while Dravid showcased his class with a brilliant knock of 180 runs.

India's resounding win

The Kolkata Test of 2001 remains etched in cricketing folklore for the remarkable turnaround engineered by the star duo. Facing a daunting task after Australia amassed 445 runs in their first innings and then being bowled out for a mere 171, India seemed destined for defeat. However, Laxman and Dravid had other plans, as they embarked on an extraordinary partnership that defied all odds and expectations.

The duo showcased exemplary batting prowess, frustrating the Australian bowlers and captivating the audience with their masterful stroke play. Their record-breaking partnership of 376 instilled belief in the Indian camp, as the bowlers scripted a brilliant comeback to secure a win for the side.

Following their partnership, spinner Harbhajan Singh played a crucial role in India's victory by scalping a memorable six-wicket haul in the second innings. His stellar performance with the ball helped India seal a historic win by 171 runs.