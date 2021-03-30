'Last 2 years were tough for him': Laxman reveals Bhuvneshwar's battle with injuries, lauds seamer for India comeback

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a stunning return to India after being sidelined due to an injury from the Australia tour. The fast bowler had also missed the latter half of the Indian Premier League season last year for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was also not named in the squad for the England Tests.

But the UP bowler showcased his skills with the ball in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is and ODIs against England, as he led India's fast-bowling attack from the front.

In T20Is, the seamer picked 4 wickets in 5 games at an average of 28.75, but his economy rate of 6.38 was his biggest highlight. His figures of 15/2 in the final T20I won him the man of the match prize as he helped India in winning the series decider.

Bhuvneshwar's role as India's frontline pacer continued in the ODIs, as he picked six wickets in three games, and made an important contribution with the ball in the final ODI to help India win by 7 runs.

Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who has worked with the bowler at SRH, revealed Bhvuneshwar's struggles with injuries in the last two years and applauded the pacer for making a successful return for the national team.

"Working with him closely at Sunrisers Hyderabad, I know how much it meant for him to come back into this Indian team. The last 2 years have been tough for him. Whenever he got an opportunity, he did really well with the ball. It's never easy for a fast bowler to have recurring injuries. And unfortunately, He had a couple of major injuries," Laxman told Star Sports.

"But all the hard work and the amount of time he spent at the NCA has given him the right rewards. Right from the T20I series, one thing was very evident was the way Bhuvneshwar was able to swing the new ball. Whenever he does that, India are in a good position because picking up wickets with the new ball is crucial," Laxman added.

"I think Bhuvneshwar coming back to form is a big, big plus for India, especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup which will be held in India this year," he signed off.

