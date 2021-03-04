'KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal waiting for opportunity': VVS Laxman after 'under pressure' Shubman Gill gets out for a duck

Another early dismissal of India opener Shubman Gill in the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad prompted former cricketer VVS Laxman to state that the young right-hander now ‘will be under pressure’ as there are some talented openers like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal waiting in the wings.

Gill was dismissed for a third-ball duck by England pacer James Anderson who trapped the India opener right in front with a delivery that came back from good length.

Laxman said Gill needs to make slight technical adjustments to the deliveries that come back in.

“Definitely (he needs to work against the incoming deliveries)… especially on a wicket like this which is a flat one compared to the previous pitches in Chennai and Ahmedabad,” Laxman said in the post-match show on Star Sports.

“He’s got little bit of a technical issue. You can see his head is falling over, his right leg is coming across just to overcompensate,” Laxman added.

Gill, who made his debut in Australia last year and caught the eye with his impressive strokeplay off the backfoot has had a string of low scores in this four-match series against England.





Gill who got a fifty in the second innings of the first Test has since then managed scores of 0, 14, 11, 15* and 0.

Laxman said failing to convert the starts early on in his career will now keep Gill under pressure for a spot as an India opener.

“I just felt once he got starts, he did not convert them into big scores and now the pressure will be on him, you also have to remember you’ve got KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal waiting for their opportunities,” Laxman added.

The former India batsman did not forget to credit Anderson for Gill’s wicket

“This was the perfect wicket for him (Gill). It was just about seeing through that opening spell and what a spell it was from the legend, fantastic five overs for no runs and taking 1 wicket was just sensational,” Laxman said.

India ended the day at 24 for 1 after bowling England out for 205.