VVS Laxman surprises Team India with special gesture from outgoing coach as dressing room tradition passed on to juniors

Make way for the new and young generation of Indian cricketers. Under Shubman Gill, the young brigade recovered from a shock loss against Zimbabwe in the first T20I to capture the series 4-1 on Sunday. The comprehensive win provided a sneak peek into the future. In two years' time, most of the players from this squad will feature in the Playing XI of India at the 2026 T20 World Cup. The process has started, and in the presence of seniors such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, the transition will take place. VVS Laxman debuted a famous dressing room practice with the youngsters.(Getty)

The transition isn't just confined to players. As Indian cricket ushers into a new era, the outgoing coaching set-up will be replaced by a new set of support staff led by head coach Gautam Gambhir. The former India opener's first official assignment as coach starts July 27, when India take on Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20Is, with an exciting phase expected to roll out.

But while there are still 12 days to go for the Lanka series, the India team in Zimbabwe is already experiencing what it's like to be in the shoes of seniors. Not only are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, and Ruturaj Gaikwad batting where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli used to, but they are also witnessing the same thrill inside the dressing room. To make India's win in Zimbabwe even more special, acting coach VVS Laxman had a surprise for his bunch of youngsters – a video call from none other than T Dilip – one of the departing coaches from the Rahul Dravid era.

"Boys, fielding has always been paramount to us and Indian cricket. And it's an aspect of the game where we have set high standards over the years. We should aim to continue to strive for excellence in that area. As you all know, we follow a tradition which is the fielding medal. The medal is given to a player who makes a significant impact in the game with their fielding. Today, to carry forward this tradition, Mr. Subhadeep Ghosh will be presenting the fielding medal," said Dilip.

Rinku Singh wins his first fielding medal for India

Rinku Singh, who was bestowed the honour by Laxman, won his first fielding medal with the Indian team. Although Rinku did not take a catch or affect any run-out in the last Harare T20Is, his overall tally of six catches across the 2nd, 3rd and 4th T20Is were enough to not just make him a contender but win the medal too.

"Another good day in fielding. I think it was a terrific effort from each and every one. I think, in the last five months, we have been thrown into different scenarios and different challenges. As I always say, catching is very, very important. If you take the catches, you can control the game, and you can dominate the game, which we did today. Every time he steps on the ground, I think he always says, I stand up. I think he always steps on the ground, putting no tools from me. I think this is going to Rinku Singh," Ghosh said.

Rinku, smiling from ear to ear, was over the moon. "I really enjoyed playing with everyone. It was my 4th or 5th series, so I really enjoyed it. To be honest, I like fielding more than batting. I enjoy it a lot. It's a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun to run. So what else can I say… God's Plan," Rinku said.