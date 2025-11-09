Wahab Riaz expresses interest in coaching women's team after World Cup debacle, but PCB exploring other options: Report

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has expressed his interest in coaching the women's team after the World Cup debacle, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently exploring other options. Riaz would be asked to coach the team only if the other options don't fall through. The Fatima Sana-led Pakistan recently finished at the bottom of the Women's World Cup, failing to win a single match, which led to the non-renewal of Muhammad Wasim's contract as head coach. Wahab Riaz has expressed his interest in coaching the Pakistan women's team(Getty Images)

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the PCB has yet to decide on appointing a new head coach. However, the board issued a rebuttal to the reports of Riaz being asked to take over.

The Women's World Cup saw India winning their first women's ICC title after beating South Africa in the summit clash by 52 runs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

"Wahab has already been working as a consultant in the PCB with various teams but has been given no new assignment as yet," an official said, according to PTI.

The PCB had begun negotiations with two foreign coaches to work with the women's team, but nothing had been finalised.

"If things don’t work out with the foreign coaches, the PCB will look at local options, foremost among them is former women's team captain, Bismah Maroof," the source added.

Pakistan's performance in the World Cup

Pakistan finished at the bottom of the points table, even below Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The side lost four games while the remaining three were washed out due to rain in Colombo.

Pakistan came agonisingly close to beating England in the World Cup, but the rain played spoilsport and the game had to be eventually called off.

Pakistan accumulated only 3 points in seven matches, all of which came from abandoned games. The team played all seven of their matches at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan faced an 88-run defeat at the hands of India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, in the competition. The side also lost against Bangladesh, Australia and South Africa.