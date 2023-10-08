'Waited till morning but...': Rohit on Gill's replacement; Ashwin back at Chepauk after 11 years in IND vs AUS WC tie

So as it turns out, Shubman Gill is not playing India's World Cup opener against Australia in Chepauk on Sunday. India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed the development at the toss – as Australia captain Pat Cummins opted to bat – and informed that the team management waited till the last moment in a hope that Gill would recover. The 25-year-old youngster was always a doubtful starter for today's blockbuster clash after it was revealed that he caught dengue and did not turn up for practice.

Ravichandran Ashwin is playing his first ODI at Chepauk since 2012.(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But when coach Rahul Dravid stated on Friday that Gill is improving and that he hasn't been ruled out just yet, it raised hopes. However, those hopes were dashed when Gill was nowhere to be seen among the players that reached the venue, with Rohit making the announcement moments. As expected, Ishan Kishan, who boasts 448 runs at an average of 74.7 as an ODI opener will replace Gill at the top of the other, revealed Rohit.

"Unfortunately, he (Shubman Gill) didn't recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn't recover. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit said after losing the toss.

Also Read: India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Updates

Ashwin back playing ODI at Chepauk after 11 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another notable addition in India's Playing XI is the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran India off-spinner, who was drafted into the Indian squad last minute as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel, will be playing his first ODI on home ground of Chepauk in 11 years. This is also Ashwin's second World Cup match in Chennai – he represented India in their 2011 World Cup game against West Indies, taking 2/41.

Overall, Ashwin's last ODI at Chennai came way back in December of 2012 against Pakistan, where he went wicketless. At Chepauk, Ashwin has managed to take just 5 wickets in 3 ODIs, and although these figures may not be considered outstanding, it's a source of reassurance for India, as Ashwin was a different player 11 years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (WK), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Ravichandran Ashwin, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON