‘Wall of Motivation’: Day after Dravid's appointment as IND coach, CSK pay tribute to batting stalwart, share old speech

A day after Rahul Dravid's appointment as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to the batting stalwart. The Indian Premier League franchise, which won the latest edition of the tournament, shared a video of Dravid addressing a gathering from the time when he was the coach of India U-19 and A teams.

In the video, Dravid is heard talking about soaking up the pressure as a cricketer, which he feels is an essential part of becoming successful in the sport.

“From the new coach's pages of passion. Wall of Motivation,” wrote CSK while sharing the three-minute long clip on social media.

From the new coach's pages of passion.

Wall of Motivation 💛 from JSK 📂 Archives!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/AnLDqQGez0 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) November 4, 2021

Dravid, who has featured in 164 tests and 344 ODIs, will take the reign from Ravi Shastri after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Dravid will take charge for a two-year period and his stint will commence with the home series against New Zealand, which is slated to start from November 17. The team will play three T20Is and two Tests.

Dravid, who has been a key member in the Indian cricketing setup, has accumulated over 10,000 runs in both the formats. After hanging his boots, the 48-year-old coached the India's U-19 and A teams and is also credited for delivering young talent while serving as the head of the National Cricket Academy.