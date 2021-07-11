'Want him to play all 3 ODIs, T20Is in Sri Lanka': Laxman names player who can 'walk into India's T20 World Cup squad'

After former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said he would want to see Suryakumar Yadav bat at No.3 for India in the Sri Lanka series, VVS Laxman has echoed the same sentiments. Suryakumar made his T20I debut in the home series against England and scored a scintillating half-century in his first opportunity batting. Highlighting the same innings, Laxman said he was mighty impressed by the way the right-hander batted against the likes of Jofra Archer.

"I was excited seeing the way Suryakumar Yadav batted at No.3. His first scoring shot in international cricket, that too against a quality fast bowler like Jofra Archer, shows the kind of confidence, the talent & the skill he possesses," Laxman said on Star Sports’ Show Game Plan.

The three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka will be India's final six white-ball matches before the T20 World Cup later this year and Laxman believes Suryakumar should play at No.3 in all six games to stake a claim for the T20 World Cup squad.

"This is a great opportunity. I want him to play all six matches – 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is – because he is someone who can definitely walk into India’s T20 World Cup squad, as far as I am concerned. I want him to grow and gain the confidence of scoring runs, even at the international level," Laxman said.

Suryakumar proved that he is in great touch by smashing a fluent half-century in the intra-squad practice in Colombo. The Mumbai player said that his job with the national side is the same as it is for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

"I think I have been doing the same thing what I did for my franchise back in the IPL. When I made my debut, the same happened, I did not do anything different, it was all the same. I have been enjoying that role really well in whatever position they send me to bat, I will be the same. I just go out and express the same way on how I do in every game and I really enjoy it," he said.

Asked if a successful debut series would help him cope better with the pressure, Suryakumar said: "I think, that (debut series against England) was a completely different challenge and every-time you come, I mean for a batter, every-time you go in or play a different game, you start from scratch."

