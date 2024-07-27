Pallekele [Sri Lanka], : Ahead of the first T20I game against India, the newly-appointed Sri Lanka T20I captain said that he has learnt a lot from playing under other captains throughout his career and wants to create a positive environment for his players where they can play freely and give their 100 per cent. "Want to create a positive environment for players": SL T20 captain Asalanka ahead of 1st India T20I

India will kickstart their new era under the leadership of coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in mind, during the first T20I at Pallekele on Saturday. The current T20I champions will be playing a new-look side following the retirement of stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja from the format. This match is also the beginning of a new era for the Lankan Lions, whose disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup this year under Wanindu Hasaranga's captaincy paved the way for Asalanka to take over.

Speaking ahead of the game, as quoted by the ICC, Asalanka said, "From under 15 level, I have captained teams, and there's been a lot of change since then. That's what I tell my team members too we can't be at the same place we have always been at. From day to day, you have to improve and that's how you become a good player or a good captain. I have played under many captains, and I have tried to absorb as many of their good traits into my captaincy and into my life as possible.

"What I really want is to get 100 per cent out of my players, and to create a positive environment for them. We have a lot of talented cricketers, but what is important is to get the most out of them and have them win matches. I have told them to play freely and when we have given them plans, to go out there and execute them without fear. That is what you can expect from me as a captain," he added.

Asalanka has been in leadership position since his days at Richmond College and Sri Lanka under 19 team. He also led Jaffna Kings to their fourth Lanka Premier League title recently.

Talking about the LPL, Asalanka said that the league is a high-level T20I tournament and number one when it comes to making decisions about the national T20I side.

"As a captain, I think if you perform at the LPL, you should get a good chance at playing in the national team," he added. India's tour of Sri Lanka will kick- off with a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series.The Pallekele International Stadium will be hosting the T20I leg of the series while the R Premadasa is getting to host the 50-over matches.

The three ODIs will be held on August 2, , and August 7.

Both teams will be taking to the field with new head coaches. While legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been named as the interim head coach for Lankan Lions, this will also be the first assignment for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, succeeding the T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid.

India's last tour of Sri Lanka for a bilateral white-ball series came back in July 2021, with Dravid coaching the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. India won the ODI series 2-1, while Sri Lanka secured the T20I series by the same margin.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka , Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera , Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis , Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka , Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando. Standby: Ramesh Mendis.

