Want to play Virat Kohli on screen, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has said that he would love to play the role of Indian skipper Virat Kohli on screen if given a chance. The megastar also said that he looked like Kohli in his previous movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

“Virat,” SRK told Times Now when asked which cricketer would he like to play on screen, to which Anushka smiled and replied, “But you will have to grow a beard.”

“But I had grown a beard. In Harry Met Sejal, I looked just like Virat Kohli. Exactly like him,” the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ star replied.

The Indian captain has been in great form in the recent past and has looked the best batsman in the ongoing series against Australia. However, he has drawn a lot of polarised debates over his on-field aggression. Coach Ravi Shastri has backed his skipper and said the captain is an absolute gentleman.

“What’s wrong with his behaviour? As far as we are concerned, he is an absolute gentleman,” Shastri told reporters at Melbourne.

Former selector Sandip Patil also advised the captain not to tone down his aggression and stick with what works for him.

“When a tiger’s claws and teeth are clipped, it becomes tame. Kohli’s aggression should not be thwarted and he is right in turning on the aggression. I want to see the tiger in the wild and not put in a cage,” Patil was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 13:38 IST