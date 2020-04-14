‘Wanted to smash James Anderson’s head’: Saeed Ajmal recalls incident during Test match

cricket

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has recalled an incident during a match with England where the bowlers targeted him with short-pitched stuff. This took place during the second Test between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The off-spinner managed to score his only half-century in Test cricket in the second innings of the match, which England won by nine wickets.

“When they [England] took the new ball, Anderson came up to me and said ‘Are you ready for bouncers?’ and I told him that I don’t know English. I thought he [was] joking since I am a tailender and he would probably bowl straight and get me out,” Ajmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“But they fired a barrage of bouncers at me. When I got hit by six or seven bouncers, I told Zulqarnain [Haider] that I want to smash Anderson’s head with my bat. Then I decided to go for my shots. I tried to step out of my crease and hit a couple of bouncers. Then the ball started coming on to my bat and I ended up with a fifty.”

Pakistan were bowled out for 72 in the first innings after which England scored 251 in their first innings. Pakistan fared better in the second innings as the put on 296 runs, but England chased the target down with ease and lost only one wicket in the process.

Graeme Swann picked up six wickets in the second innings and was adjudged man of the match for his performance.