e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Was nervous, didn’t know whether I’d see the ball or not’ - Sachin Tendulkar on facing Ellyse Perry

‘Was nervous, didn’t know whether I’d see the ball or not’ - Sachin Tendulkar on facing Ellyse Perry

Sachin had announced that he would be facing 2019 Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry for an over on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Feb 09, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar (R) speaks with Australian player Ellyse Perry (L) during a celebrity cricket match to raise funds for people affected by the Australian bushfires, in Melbourne on February 9, 2020. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar (R) speaks with Australian player Ellyse Perry (L) during a celebrity cricket match to raise funds for people affected by the Australian bushfires, in Melbourne on February 9, 2020. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
         

Sachin Tendulkar returned to bat for the first time in nearly six years on Sunday. The historic moment took place during Sunday’s Big Appeal double-header, when the India legend came out to face Women’s Cricketer of the Year Ellyse Perry for an over in the charity match during the innings break. Starting right where he had left the sport, Tendulkar comfortably glanced his first ball towards the square leg fence for a boundary.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar hits first ball to boundary, almost 6 years after last cricket match

Speaking after the match, Tendulkar, who retired from cricket in 2013, and last played in an exhibition match for MCC in 2014, admitted he was nervous before coming out to bat.

“I think I was more nervous than (Perry) because I was not sure whether I was going to see the ball or not. I told her that after last evening’s net, I did one throwdown session and I said, ‘I can see the ball but I cannot guarantee whether the ball is going to hit the bat’, at least I could see the ball and spend some time in the middle,” he said.

ALSO WATCH | ‘My brother & coach’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals the two most important people of his life

The former Indian international added that cricket requires a lot of time being spent on the nets. “It doesn’t come so easily. One has to spend hours on end (in the nets).”

Also read: Matthew Hayden bowls barefoot in bizarre moment - WATCH

He added that he returned to bat against the doctor’s advice only for the cause, that was to raise money for Australia bushfire relief. “Today in fact I’ve gone against the doctor’s advice because we thought if I could get out there and play an over, we’d be able to generate some money and that was the understanding so I’m here for that causea dn think we’ve been able to generate a decent amount,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘If you are secular today, your patriotism is in question’: Chidambaram
‘If you are secular today, your patriotism is in question’: Chidambaram
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Raj Thackeray leads MNS rally against ‘Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators’
Raj Thackeray leads MNS rally against ‘Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators’
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
‘If Kejriwal wins it’ll be over development’: Cong leader praises AAP chief
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India all out for 177 after Yashasvi’s 88
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: India all out for 177 after Yashasvi’s 88
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news