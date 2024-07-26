Explore
Friday, July 26, 2024
New Delhi 29oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Friday, July 26, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Washington Freedom won the toss and elected to field

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 26, 2024 5:39 AM IST
    Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Washington Freedom won the toss and elected to field in the Qualifier of Major League Cricket, 2024
    Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score, Qualifier of Major League Cricket, 2024
    Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score, Qualifier of Major League Cricket, 2024

    Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jul 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

    Washington Freedom squad -
    Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Jasdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
    San Francisco Unicorns squad -
    Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Singh, Corey Anderson, Hassan Khan, Matthew Short, Wiaan Mulder, Jahmar Hamilton, Josh Inglis, Abrar Ahmed, Brody Couch, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Liam Plunkett, Matt Henry, Pat Cummins    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 26, 2024 5:39 AM IST

    Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Toss Update

    Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Washington Freedom won the toss and elected to field

    July 26, 2024 5:02 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier of Major League Cricket, 2024

    Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Details
    Qualifier of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Washington Freedom won the toss and elected to field
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes