Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Washington Freedom won the toss and elected to field
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 26 Jul 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
Washington Freedom squad -
Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha, Akeal Hosein, Akhilesh Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Jasdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
San Francisco Unicorns squad -
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Singh, Corey Anderson, Hassan Khan, Matthew Short, Wiaan Mulder, Jahmar Hamilton, Josh Inglis, Abrar Ahmed, Brody Couch, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Juanoy Drysdale, Liam Plunkett, Matt Henry, Pat Cummins...Read More
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Details
Qualifier of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.