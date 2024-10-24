Washington Sundar reveals Rohit Sharma, Gambhir told him he would play 2nd Test '2 days back': 'Wasn't part of squad...'

Washington Sundar delivered a career-defining performance, taking a stunning 7-wicket haul that dismantled New Zealand for 259 on Day 1 of the second Test in Pune. His remarkable 7/59 came at a crucial time for India, who lost the first Test in Bengaluru and were under pressure to bounce back. Sundar's selection in place of Kuldeep Yadav proved vital as he tore through the New Zealand middle and lower order to hand India a solid start to the second Test. India's Washington Sundar and Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Southee during the first day of the second Test(PTI)

Reflecting on his performance, Sundar described his day as a dream come true: “What happened today is a dream come true. To be living the dream is an unbelievable feeling.” His heartfelt gratitude toward his team management was evident, as he added, “I’d manifested this to happen in this particular series for a couple of weeks... It’s a great opportunity because I wasn’t part of the squad to start the series with.”

After New Zealand began strongly with Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65) putting the visitors in control at 197-3, Sundar's heroics changed the game. His spell just before tea, where he dismissed Ravindra and Tom Blundell in quick succession, was the turning point that swung the momentum back in India’s favour.

Sundar's devastating delivery shattered Ravindra’s stumps, and Blundell followed shortly after, as India regained control. Returning after the tea break, Sundar continued his onslaught, dismissing Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, and Ajaz Patel in quick succession.

Knew I was going to play…

The all-rounder revealed that he was told he would play the Pune Test two days before the game. Sundar stated that he was “grateful” for the captain and the coach, as he wasn't originally part of the squad.

“I knew I was going to be playing 2 days back. It was a great opportunity, especially because I wasn't part of the squad in the series in the first Test. To be getting the opportunity after the first Test after the call-up… I'm really grateful,” Sundar told JioCinema.

Sundar’s brilliance was backed up by spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed 3-64, including the prized scalp of Conway. Ashwin also made history by surpassing Nathan Lyon to claim the seventh spot on the all-time wicket-takers list with his 531st dismissal.

“It's amazing. We (Sundar and Ashwin) had a lot of communication going together. We were curious to see what wicket had to offer. He said a couple of things which were really helpful to me, especially in the spell right before Tea,” Sundar said about the veteran off-spinner.