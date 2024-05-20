Wasim Akram's big prediction for RCB's Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024 knockouts: ‘High risk, high reward’

Legendary Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram has backed under-fire Glenn Maxwell to get Royal Challengers Bengaluru into one of the knockout matches in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Maxwell has not been at his best with the bat this season and scored just 52 runs in 9 matches for his side, he even failed to get a place into the playing XIs in a couple of matches. However, the Aussie all-rounder played a crucial cameo knock (16 off 5 balls) for RCB in their do-or-die clash against CSK to reach the playoffs. RCB batter Glenn Maxwell played a crucial cameo against CSK.(PTI)

Maxwell's inclusion brings a good balance to the RCB unit. His four overs with a ball are very handy on a surface where the spinners have a slight advantage. He has claimed six wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 8.06.

However, the RCB management has repeatedly shown support for Maxwell, who returned to the XI after Will Jacks returned to England for international commitments.

Akram also talked highly of Maxwell despite his below average numbers this season in IPL and said he will turn up on the big stage in a knockout clash.

“High risk, high reward. Glenn Maxwell will single-handedly win a knockout match for RCB. You have to stay calm with him in the dressing room. I know it’s frustrating. It must be frustrating for him as well," Akram told Sportskeeda.

The legendary paceman recalled Maxwell's iconic double century against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he fought through cramps and niggles and took Australia over the line from a tricky stage.

“I know how Australians and especially Maxwell, how competitive he is and how much he wants to be successful. Remember his innings in the World Cup against Afghanistan, had cramps, couldn’t walk, played with one hand, and went on to score 200,” he added.

It’s an incredible story for RCB: Wasim Akram

Akram further talked about RCB's emphatic win over defending champions CSK which helped them reach the playoffs with sixth win in a row.

"It was virtually kind of like a quarterfinal. Ise kehte hain jab kismat ki devi meharbaan ho, jab apko apnea ap mein belief ho team pe. (When fortune favors you and you have self-belief, then you tend to achieve the impossible)."

"Even I had said that qualifying is not only tough but impossible. They have proved everyone wrong. It’s an incredible story for RCB. That game will be written in the history of IPL," he added.

Akram suggested that God had a different plan as many were expecting CSK to go through the final as they had a slighter advantage in the playoffs race.

“We thought CSK would easily enter into the top 4 and it’ll be a fairytale ending for MS Dhoni. But again, uparwale ne kuch mana hua tha, kuch aur likha hua tha. Uparwala bhi unki help karta hai to khud ki help karte hain. (However, the almighty had written something else. Even God helps those who help themselves). There is a lesson to be learned from this RCB qualification. Luck favors the brave, never lose hope,” he said.