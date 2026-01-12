Wasim Akram caught ex-Pakistan teammates plotting against him after World Cup loss to India: ‘Ispe blame daal dete hain’

Despite achieving numerous accolades for Pakistan and bringing the nation and its cricket pride, Wasim Akram still faces criticism for an incident that occurred 30 years ago. The year was 1996, and the occasion, the World Cup quarterfinal between India and Pakistan. For decades, Akram has been accused of deliberately skipping the knockout game against arch-rivals, and although the former Pakistan captain has time and again explained that it was an injury that kept him out, the Sultan of Swing, for the first time, has revealed that this theory stemmed from some of his ex-teammates from that squad. Wasim Akram revealed a detail he has never shared before (AFP)

Akram repeated himself, recalling how he injured his abdominal muscle while playing a sweep shot against Dion Nash during Pakistan’s previous game against New Zealand, and despite his and the physio’s best efforts, couldn’t attain full fitness by the Bengaluru game. Akram said that had it not been for some of the players who played with him in that World Cup, he would have been spared this constant need to prove himself and his loyalty towards his nation.

“I sometimes fail to understand their thought process. Our very own cricketers had a role to play. All those who played under me, including our vice-captain, started it. ‘We should escape the blame, and the axe should fall on him.’ I took four injections the morning of the match, but the muscle pull was so bad that you simply can’t bowl. It needs 6-8 weeks to heal,” Akram said on the show ‘Batana hi Padega’.

‘It’s embarrassing’ “It’s embarrassing to know that all these former cricketers speak against me. I overheard their conversation the night before. No one was speaking to me after he lost the match. They were scared, and these 5-6 guys were sitting in a room. When I was crossing, I heard them saying ‘ispe blame daal dete hain dekh lenge kya hoga (Let’s put the blame on him, and we’ll see what happens).”

Back then, the media scrutiny wasn’t as much as it is today. But rumours had it that Akram deliberately skipped the match at the last moment. At this, Akram lashed out at critics, challenging them to come up with better explanations. Akram has been part of three India-Pakistan World Cup matches – 1992, 1999, and 2003 – but reiterated that he has never once considered abandoning his team.

“This is not some gully cricket, boss. Explain to me, please. I am playing for Pakistan, and as its captain, against India and in India. Do you really think I would back out at the last minute?” asked Akram.