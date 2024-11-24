Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wasim Akram fumes after being harassed by Perth spectator for an hour during IND vs AUS 1st Test; security beefed up

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 24, 2024 01:56 PM IST

The incident happened on Day 2 of the ongoing India-Australia 1st Test in Perth when Wasim Akram was doing his broadcasting duties

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, on Saturday, was harassed by a cricket fan for close to an hour at the Optus Stadium in Perth during the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia. It happened while he was doing his broadcasting duties for Star Sports.

File image of Wasim Akram. (Getty Images)
File image of Wasim Akram. (Getty Images)

Earlier the same day, Akram was abused by the cricket fan after he signed an autograph for him, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The argument, however, began after the end of the day when Akram was leaving the venue to get a cab. The spectator was waiting outside the Optus Stadium and once again began to attack the Pakistan legend, which left the latter fuming. The fan was immediately removed by security, although the report could not confirm that he was intoxicated.

The report, however, revealed that none of the abuse aimed at Akram was racist but assured the veteran cricketer that security would be tightened for the rest of the days of the opening Test match in Perth. In fact, Cricket Australia said that security will be around the commentators during the live shows on the field. The commentators have also been given a choice to received by cars inside the venue.

What has happened in IND vs AUS 1st Test so far?

After folding Australia for just 104, India added to their slender lead of 46 on the back of a majestic knock of 161 off 297 from Yashasvi Jaiswal. It was his eight career Test ton and first on Australia soil. The knock, meanwhile, was the highest individual score by an Indian at the venue, surpassing Virat Kohli's 123 in 2018.

Jaiswal was ably assisted by KL Rahul, who scored 77 off 176 and forged a valiant 201-run opening stand. It is the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair in Australia, as they surpassed the previous mark of 191, set by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth at the SCG in 1986.

Australia did bounce back briefly on Day 3 of the match with quick wickets of Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, and Dhruv Jurel, but Virat Kohli kept India firmly on top with his unbeaten fifty, powering their lead past 450.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On