Wasim Akram fumes after being harassed by Perth spectator for an hour during IND vs AUS 1st Test; security beefed up

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, on Saturday, was harassed by a cricket fan for close to an hour at the Optus Stadium in Perth during the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia. It happened while he was doing his broadcasting duties for Star Sports. File image of Wasim Akram. (Getty Images)

Earlier the same day, Akram was abused by the cricket fan after he signed an autograph for him, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The argument, however, began after the end of the day when Akram was leaving the venue to get a cab. The spectator was waiting outside the Optus Stadium and once again began to attack the Pakistan legend, which left the latter fuming. The fan was immediately removed by security, although the report could not confirm that he was intoxicated.

The report, however, revealed that none of the abuse aimed at Akram was racist but assured the veteran cricketer that security would be tightened for the rest of the days of the opening Test match in Perth. In fact, Cricket Australia said that security will be around the commentators during the live shows on the field. The commentators have also been given a choice to received by cars inside the venue.

What has happened in IND vs AUS 1st Test so far?

After folding Australia for just 104, India added to their slender lead of 46 on the back of a majestic knock of 161 off 297 from Yashasvi Jaiswal. It was his eight career Test ton and first on Australia soil. The knock, meanwhile, was the highest individual score by an Indian at the venue, surpassing Virat Kohli's 123 in 2018.

Jaiswal was ably assisted by KL Rahul, who scored 77 off 176 and forged a valiant 201-run opening stand. It is the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair in Australia, as they surpassed the previous mark of 191, set by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth at the SCG in 1986.

Australia did bounce back briefly on Day 3 of the match with quick wickets of Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, and Dhruv Jurel, but Virat Kohli kept India firmly on top with his unbeaten fifty, powering their lead past 450.