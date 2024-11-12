Wasim Akram pays hefty 1000 AUD bill for his cat's haircut, shares bizarre incident: 'About 200 in Pakistan...'

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram shared a bizarre incident that happened with him in Australia, where he paid around 1000 Australian dollars for a haircut for his cat. Akram is in Australia and doing the commentary duties in the white-ball contests of the Pakistan cricket team's ongoing tour Down Under. Wasim Akram shared a bizarre incident while commentating in ODI series between Australia and Pakistan.(Getty Images)

Akram was live on the mic when he shared the incident of paying a hefty 1000 AUD for his cat's haircut, which stunned his fellow mates from the commentary panel.

"I had a cat haircut yesterday. I have to pay 1000 Australian dollars for the cat's haircut. They have got to sedate the cat, they have to keep the cat, then they have to feed the act. I said about 200 cats in Pakistan can get haircut for this money," Wasim Akram said in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Akram also showed the invoice to fellow commentators, which revealed he was charged A$105 for a medical check-up, A$305 for anaesthesia, and A$40 for the haircut itself. There were also some additional charges, like A$120 for post-procedure care and A$251 for a cardio test.

Pakistan script history in Australia with 2-1 series win

Meanwhile, the legendary paceman was impressed with Mohammad Rizwan's incredible 2-1 series win over ODI World Champions Australia at their own den.

"Congratulations Team Pakistan …beating World ODI Champions in a series is a big achievement. Having witnessed and commentating on this series I feel honoured. This win will give huge confidence to the players, to the new captain Rizwan, cricket board and, most importantly, to the fans. It will lift Pakistan’s cricket image hugely," Akram wrote on X.

Pakistan's all-round performance with both bat and ball helped the team to register a series win at the Perth Stadium in the third ODI after a long gap of 22 years.

The Green Brigade went on to win the three-match ODI series against the hosts 2-1 after being 0-1 down.

Chasing a mere total of 141 runs, the Men in Green openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique started off the innings with a positive intent, setting up the foundation of a massive win. The Pakistan side went on to win the match on the penultimate ball of the 27th over of their batting.