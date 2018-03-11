Wasim Akram questions Grade A+ BCCI contracts for Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan

Pakistan cricket team legend Wasim Akram has raised questions over Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to promote Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to Grade A+ category while keeping test specialists like Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the Grade A section.

While players in Grade A+ category would be paid Rs 7 crore annually, Grade A cricketers will earn Rs 5 crore per year.

Showing his disapproval of the arrangement, Akram said that Test specialists should be paid more than Rohit and Dhawan, who are yet to establish themselves in longer version of the game.

In Akram’s opinion, Test cricket still poses the ultimate challenge for players and therefore those, who excel in it, should be given the highest compensation.

“Test specialists should (get more). Because that’s the most difficult cricket,” Akram said while talking to Sport360.

“That’s where you get hit by bouncers, you get hit on your head, on your fingers as a batsman. Bowlers bowl longer spells.

“That’s where the mindset of those who run cricket boards (matters). They should realise Test cricket is the ultimate and everything else follows,” said Akram.

Jadeja and Ashwin were India’s first choice spinners in both ODIs and Tests till a year ago but after the emergence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, they lost their place in limited-overs team to the young spin twins.

Rohit and Dhawan, on the other hand, have not established themselves fully in the Test team and are still considered limited-overs specialists.