'What's the point of going...': Wasim Akram's hard-hitting statement set to spice up Babar vs Amir rivalry in PSL

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has weighed in on Mohammad Amir's heated duel with Babar Azam in the action-packed season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Pakistan's all-format captain Babar resumed his epic rivalry with speed merchant Amir when Karachi Kings squared off against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Amir, who was earlier in speculation about making a comeback to Pakistan's national side, had courted controversy with his sensational remarks against Babar. Downplaying the hype around his rivalry with Babar in the PSL, pace ace Amir had said that bowling to the Pakistani run-machine or a tailender is the same for the veteran fast bowler.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam drops indirect hint regarding Pakistan's participation at World Cup in India amid controversy

Amir then made headlines by dismissing Babar for a duck in the PSL 2023. Showcasing his bowling exploits against Peshawar Zalmi, Amir got the better of Babar as the star pacer sparked a top-order collapse. However, Amir's bowling heroics went in vain as Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi outclassed Karachi Kings by 24 runs in match No.17 of the PSL 2023. Impressed with Amir's bowling performances in the T20 tournament, fast-bowling great Akram has come out in the support of the star bowler, who was recently slammed for his on-field antics during the PSL 2023.

"I think we have too much time on our hands. You need characters, you need a bit of rivalry and I am all for it. I am all for Amir, the way he has been saying stuff as a bowler," Akram was quoted as saying to Arab News. Amir, who is leading the pace attack of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2023, was called out by Shahid Afridi for venting his frustration during a T20 match. Amir was seen throwing the ball in anger after the star pacer was hit for a four by Babar during a PSL match.

"What's the point of going into the PSL game, or any game, and shaking hands with the batter and hugging them? Okay, before the game or after the game, I am all for it but during the game, be professional and these little words off the field also add spice to PSL that's the beauty of PSL. We should enjoy it instead of criticising individually and consistently," Akram added.

Amir has picked up 9 wickets in 6 matches of the PSL this season. The 30-year-old had played 36 Tests, 61 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 50 T20Is for Pakistan before the star pacer announced his retirement from international cricket. Amir's Karachi Kings side has only managed to win 2 games in the league stage of the PSL. Karachi Kings will meet Quetta Gladiators in match No.22 of the PSL 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON