'I was crying, didn't have Indian visa. People at Chennai airport said...': Akram shares tragic story about wife's death

One of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game, legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram recently opened up about the tragic demise of his wife Huma Akram, who passed away after reportedly developing heart and kidney complications in 2009. Akram's wife was with the celebrated Pakistani cricketer when her health deteriorated. Akram's wife Huma died at the age of 42 in Chennai.

During a discussion on his autobiography Sultan: A Memoir, the former Pakistan skipper shared an emotional anecdote about his late wife. Akram was travelling to Singapore from Lahore on an air ambulance as his then-wife was due to receive treatment at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital. The ambulance halted at the Chennai airport for scheduled refilling.

Recalling the emotional incident, Akram revealed that he didn’t have an Indian visa when the ambulance arrived in Chennai. “I was flying to Singapore with my late wife and there was a stop in Chennai for refuelling. When he landed, she was unconscious, I was crying and people recognized me at the airport. We didn’t have an Indian visa. We both had Pakistani passports," Akram told Sportstar.

Owing gratitude, the former Pakistan skipper then revealed that the officials in Chennai had stepped up to help the ace cricketer during the unpleasant situation. "The people at the Chennai airport, the security forces, and the customs and immigration officials told me not to worry about the visa and take my wife to the hospital while they sort the visa out. That is something I will never forget, as a cricketer and as a human being,” Akram added.

Known as the 'Sultan of Swing', Akram played 104 Test matches and 356 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan. The former Pakistan pacer bagged 414 wickets in Test cricket. The 1992 World Cup winner picked up 502 wickets in the 50-over format for the Green Army. Akram made his international debut against New Zealand at the Iqbal Stadium in 1984. Akram recorded his final international appearance for Pakistan in 2003.

