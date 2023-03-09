'India messed up tactically': Wasim Jaffer fires fresh warning to Kohli as Rohit and Co. eye series win vs Australia

Can Virat Kohli silence his critics in Ahmedabad? Despite smashing multiple centuries in the limited-overs formats, Kohli has somewhat struggled to translate his form in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. With India eyeing a series win over Australia in the final encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has urged Kohli and Co. to deliver the goods after receiving a 'wake-up' call in the Indore Test.

Kohli has been outfoxed by spinners in the high-profile Test series against Australia. Todd Murphy, who made his debut in the Nagpur Test, has dismissed Kohli in back-to-back three Test matches. Kohli's average has been reduced to a below-par 28.37 against off-spinners in the longest and oldest format of the game.

Sharing his views on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer observed that India will make a comeback after losing the 3rd Test to Australia in Indore. "I think India will make a better comeback. It's a good wake-up call. They must improve on their batting, especially the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill as they are due for runs. The top five should help the Indian bowlers with runs. If they score 300-400 runs, their bowlers become a lot better. Virat Kohli is due for runs big-time and I expect him to return to his old form and hopefully, India wins the Test match," Jaffer said.

Jaffer also reflected on India's performance in the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After registering back-to-back wins over Australia, Rohit and Co. were outplayed by Steve Smith's men as the Pat Cumming-less side handed the hosts a 9-wicket defeat in Indore. Jaffer admitted that it was disappointing to see Axar Patel batting down the order in the previous encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I was surprised and disappointed as Axar Patel's contribution was critical to India's win in Delhi. Axar Patel has looked the most comfortable of all Indian batters and he was also unbeaten in the previous Test. He batted at number nine in the second innings and ran out of partners. Hence, India messed up tactically as they sent KS Bharat and Ashwin ahead of Axar," Jaffer added.

