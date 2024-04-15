Wasim Jaffer labels Hardik's decision to bowl final over ahead of Madhwal as "debatable"

New Delhi [India], : Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl the 20th over instead of Akash Madhwal in the Chennai Super Kings innings was a "debatable" decision. HT Image

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 19th over, which left Hardik with the option to bowl the final over or let Akash Madhwal finish off the innings for MI.

Hardik took the mante and ended up conceding 26 runs, which was laced with MS Dhoni's hattrick of sixes, which powered CSK to 206/4, which seemed like a far-fetched thought.

While chasing 207, Hardik came out to bat when the asking rate was under 13. The MI skipper was expected to live up to his reputation as finisher. However, a bouncer from Tushar Deshpande sealed his trip back to the dressing room.

"Well, I think if I have to criticise his captaincy, I think probably the 20th over he bowled that is debatable. I think he did well by not bowling spin to Dube. Batting wise, he could have done well. I can't question his captaincy about it. I think only in the field the 20th over was debatable. Whether he should have bowled or Akash Madhwal, who is probably a better death bowler compared to Hardik," Jaffer said in ESPNcricinfo's Timed Out show.

The 20-run loss to the Chennai Super Kings marked their fourth defeat in six matches in the ongoing season. The five-time champions are in the 8th spot with four points and a negative run rate of 0.234.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes that in order to turn the season around, Hardik needs to use the abundance of experience around him.

"It is a challenge, but he has a lot of good people around him. You look at the dugout there is a lot of experience, a lot of international experience, and a lot of IPL experience. Also on the field, there is a lot of experience and that's what he needs to draw from and he has to take on board that support from that experience and try to get the ship turned in the right direction," Moody said.

MI will look to return to winning ways against the Punjab Kings on Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.