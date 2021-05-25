Wasim Jaffer leaves Twitter in splits with epic meme, picks his choice of umpire for WTC final between India and NZ

Wasim Jaffer is best known for his batting prowess. The former India cricketer amassed 19,410 runs in 260 First-Class matches and is averaged more than 34 in Tests for India. While the domestic cricket doyen won hearts and secured numerous accolades to his name on the field, he is also known for his wit and humour off the field. On Tuesday, once again, he showed just why.

Jaffer, especially for the last few months, has been putting out extremely humorous and canny posts on Twitter on trending topics and matches. This time around, he took to Twitter to share his choice of officials for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. He decided to join the buzz in his trademark style- that is by sharing a meme. The image involved two well-known umpires in Richard Kettleborough (of England) and Sri Lankan umpire, Kumar Dharmasena.

ALSO READ | 'Can't be better prepared': Shubman Gill confident about India's chances to win WTC final against New Zealand

The context of the meme is that he does not wish to see Kettleborough officiate the match because every time he has umpired an ICC knock-out involving India, the side has never won a match. The long list includes the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, the 2015 ICC World Cup semifinal against hosts Australia, the 2017 Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan, and finally, the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

On the other hand, Dharmasena, while officiating the 2019 WC final between England New Zealand, awarded four overthrow runs after the ball hit Ben Stokes' bat and raced to the fence. Jaffer, indirectly, is saying that he could remind the Kiwis of their misery and hopefully, the history repeats with India being on the winning side this time around.

Jaffer, fondly and colloquially known as the 'meme Lord' among fans, is currently the batting coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings. Later on Tuesday, he, along with Amol Muzumdar and Sairaj Bahutule, applied Mumbai head coach's post which has been vacated by Ramesh Powar.