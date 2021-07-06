Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious ‘Phool aur Kaante’ meme as reports claim that Shaw could replace Gill in ENG Tests
Wasim Jaffer's new tweet on Prithvi Shaw has left the fans in splits(HT Collage)
Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious ‘Phool aur Kaante’ meme as reports claim that Shaw could replace Gill in ENG Tests

Jaffer shared a funny meme – a still from Bollywood star Ajay Devgan’s debut movie Phool Aur Kaante – to wish him luck in the forthcoming series.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:25 PM IST

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer's latest social media post on opener Prithvi Shaw has left the fans in splits. Several media reports have claimed that after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka tour, the 21-year-old would fly to England and join the Indian squad as injured Shubman Gill’s replacement. However, an official statement over the same is yet to be declared by the BCCI.

People on the microblogging site have begun talking about Prithvi inclusion for the upcoming England Tests. Meanwhile, Jaffer shared a funny meme – a still from Bollywood star Ajay Devgan’s debut movie Phool Aur Kaante – to wish him luck in the forthcoming series.

“Go well @PrithviShaw #SLvIND #ENGvIND”

Prithvi is currently in Sri Lanka for a limited-overs bilateral series, which kickstarts on July 13 in Colombo. He has returned to the Indian dressing room after getting dropped from the Test team following the Adelaide Test debacle. However, the Mumbai batter roared back to form and scored 827 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. He was also one of the top-scorers for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended due to rising cases of Covid-19 in its bio-bubble.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill is reportedly injured and is likely to miss the upcoming 5-match Test series against Joe Root-led England, which starts from August 4 at Trent Bridge. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are already in England as opening options while Abhimanyu Easwaran is also a part of the squad as a standby.

