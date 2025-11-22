Wasim Jaffer slings fresh jab at Michael Vaughan after England's Perth humiliation, rubs salt in wounds

Through the many phases of Test cricket in the last 5 or 6 years, there have been many changes and innovations, but one thing has remained the same: the war of words between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan, as the two former players take it in turns to trade barbs and banter whenever the opportunity arises. Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan have had their fair share of banter over the years.(Getty Images)

With England folding to a fairly humiliating loss inside two days of the first Test match, Jaffer didn’t need a second invitation to rub some salt into the wounds of Vaughan. With the former England captain on commentary duties and witnessing his team’s collapse first-hand in Perth, he received an elbow in the ribs from Jaffer from afar.

Using his X account, the former India batter wrote “Hope you’re okay,” before tagging his old enemy and adding a meme of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Jaffer and Vaughan have thrown various taunts at each other over the years, but the quick-witted and sharp-mouthed Indian batter often seems to have the rub of the green against the Englishman, given the success India and Australia have tasted against the England team in Test cricket in recent years.

England awkward implosion

It was more of the same in Perth this week, as England entered Day 2 in a commanding position, and promptly threw it away with the ugly side of their ‘Bazball’ philosophy. Loose shots and a lack of respect for the opposition’s quality played a role as the middle and lower order crumbled for the second innings in a row.

Despite having a lead of 99 and being only 1 wicket down to start their innings, England imploded and scored only 204. With the batting only growing easier and the bowlers not earning too much of a rest, the five-man seam attack was taken down by Travis Head after he earned a promotion.

The southpaw batter opening the innings and blitzed a world-record century for an opener, off just 69 deliveries. His contribution and Marnus Labuschagne’s quickfire 51* meant England were swept aside rapidly by the hosts.

Australia now have a 1-0 lead, and England fans who entered the series with a bullish attitude are left with mud on their faces after what must feel like an embarrassing defeat. With a lot of time until the Brisbane Test match, the criticisms aren’t about to slow down either.