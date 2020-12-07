e-paper
Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan for saying ‘Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly’

Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan for saying ‘Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wasn’t impressed with India’s performance. Vaughan is a staunch critic of the Indian cricket team and predicted that Virat Kohli’s men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour. That prediction was proved wrong on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 08:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan.(PTI/Getty)
         

After facing much criticism for losing the ODI series on their comeback to international cricket, Team India have made a roaring comeback on their tour of Australia. The mood was sombre as Virat Kohli and Co. could not adjust quickly to the conditions as they lost the first two matches of the three-match ODI to Australia. However, they have won the next three matches to gain momentum ahead of the all-important Test series.

India defeated Australia by 5 wickets to win the second T20 international in Sydney. Hardik Pandya provided a rollicking finish to India’s 195-run chase against Australia on Sunday. His unbeaten 42-run knock off 22 balls destroyed the Aussie bowling in the death overs and guided India to a six-wicket win, handing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Earlier on the tour, former England captain Michael Vaughan wasn’t impressed with India’s performance. Vaughan is a staunch critic of the Indian cricket team and predicted that Virat Kohli’s men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour. That prediction was proved wrong on Sunday.

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer took a dig at Vaughan by posting a hilarious meme in reply to Vaughan’s tweet.

 

In Bumrah’s absence, T Natarajan has stepped up brilliantly, producing fine returns of 3/30 and 2/20 in the two matches. This is just the tonic India need heading into the highly-competitive four-Test series starting December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

“We’ve played as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that we don’t have Rohit and Bumrah, our established white ball players, in and still doing well makes me happy,” Kohli explained.

“Everyone has played 14 games at least, recently - so they know what their plans are. We just kept them down to a total which we thought was quite chaseable with the short boundary. It’s contributions from the whole team that make you feel better because young players are taking their opportunities.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

