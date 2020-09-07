e-paper
Home / Cricket / WATCH: 48-year-old Pravin Tambe pulls off a catch for the ages

WATCH: 48-year-old Pravin Tambe pulls off a catch for the ages

Tambe, stationed at short third man, sprinted to his right and covered a huge area in a short time to get underneath the ball, dive and grab it with both hands.

cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2020 10:50 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pravin Tambe of Trinbago Knight Riders takes the catch to dismiss Ben Dunk.
Pravin Tambe of Trinbago Knight Riders takes the catch to dismiss Ben Dunk.(Getty Images)
         

They say ‘age is just a number’, and whosoever came up with this phrase has been proven right by Pravin Tambe. At the age of 48, the leg-spinner pulled off a catch many youngsters may find challenging. Playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders, Tambe, who is a month away from turning 49, took a stunning catch to dismiss Ben Dunk of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots during a CPL match on Sunday.

This is how the dismissal panned out. In the seventh over of the SKP innings, Dunk tried to reverse sweep Fawad Ahmed but managed a top edge. Tambe, stationed at short third man, sprinted to his right and covered a huge area in a short time to get underneath the ball, dive and grab it with both hands.

The effort was lauded by former New Zealand fast bowler and active commentator Danny Morrison, who lauded the 48-year-old Tambe for his spectacular catch. “Age... just a number they say. #welldonePravin 49 next month #proudlymadeinIndia,” Morrison tweeted. 

Last month, Tambe became the first Indian cricketer to play in the CPL Tambe is also quite possibly the oldest player to feature in a T20 league match. Sunny Sohal, the 32-year-old former India U-19 player, had represented Barbados Tridents in the 2018 edition of the CPL, but had been picked as a US national at the time.

Making his IPL debut in 2013 at the age of 41, Tambe has played 33 matches in the tournament and snared 28 wickets at an average of 30.5. He’s played for Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

