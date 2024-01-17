Watch: 50-year-old Sachin Tendulkar smashes breathtaking straight drives on return to nets, 'puts Babar to shame'

Sachin Tendulkar is almost 51, has been retired for 10 years, turns up only occasionally to play the Legends League cricket or the one odd exhibition match focussed at charity. But even today, everytime he picks up the bat, it's magic all over again. Some people are born for certain things, even if they let it go. For Tendulkar, it's batting. A decade has passed since Tendulkar rode off into the sunset, but his genius is such as if nothing has changed. That crouch, the stance, that grimace of his face while facing the bowler… and of course, the shot-making. Tendulkar's still got it. Does this bring back memories?(Screengrab)

Having last played cricket of any kind in October of 2022 for the Road Safety World Series, Tendulkar is set to make another appearance on the cricket ground, for the One World One Family Cup – a friendly match on January 18 – at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli. And for the same, the great man in gearing up in style. In a video posted by Tendulkar on his social media handle, Sachin could be seen padding up and facing the bowling machine… and letting those extravagant, stylish strokes flow from the middle of his bat.

Some of the straight drives Tendulkar connected promise to bring back memories of his glorious years. The straight drive became synonymous with Tendulkar over his 24-year-long career and watching these clips will surely, once again, make you go WOW. The effortlessness with which Tendulkar creams those delightful shots is a testament to his genius. Sure enough, he may not be facing express pace but even at 50, Tendulkar, with a bat in hand, makes for a breathtaking sight all over again.

Watch the videos below:

What is One World One Family match?

The OWOF charity game will feature a host of legends featuring Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Venkatesh Prasad, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan, Sanath Jayasuriya and Danny Morrison. All of them may not be playing the game, but will grace the occasion with their presence. More than just a sporting event, the inauguration of this stadium ignites a beacon of hope for the underprivileged of Karnataka. Drawing on the unparalleled passion for cricket, the aim is to galvanize support for those yearning for a brighter future. The game is expected to act as a spark for a nationwide network of facilities that empower communities, nurture sportsmanship, and illuminate pathways through education.

The inauguration of the stadium will take place between 9 and 930 AM, including the procession ceremony, flag march, hoisting, torch flame and an inaugural dance by renowned Bharatnatyam dance Revathi Ramachandran and team.

The toss will take place at 10AM after a half-an-hour warm-up session. The first innings is set to take place between 1030 and 1230, followed by a 25-minute lunch break and the second innings. At the end of the game, Sai Symphony Orchestra will put in a performance, followed by the awards ceremony.