Watch: 6, 6, 0, 6 - Yusuf Pathan destroys Mohammad Amir, smashes 24 runs off former Pakistan star in T10 league

Yusuf Pathan was in majestic form, leading the Johannesburg Buffaloes to a six-wicket victory vs Durban Qalandars, which took them to the final of the 2023 Zim Afro T10 tournament, on Friday. The former India star smacked an unbeaten knock of 80 runs from 26 balls as Johannesburg chased down a target of 141 runs in 9.5 overs. Yusuf slammed an unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 26 deliveries, packed with five fours and eight sixes as his side reached 142/4 in stunning fashion.

Yusuf Pathan smacked 25 runs off a over against Mohammed Amir.

Johannesburg reached 77/4 in seven overs, with Yusuf batting at 19* off 12 balls. The 40-year-old rose to the occasion, slamming three sixes and a four in the eight over against none other than Mohammed Amir.

First, Yusuf began with a huge six over midwicket, then he received a dot ball from Amir in the next delivery. In the third delivery, Yusuf clobbered Amir to backward square leg for another six, followed by a wide. In the fifth delivery, Yusuf bagged a double, followed by a four to deep square leg. Johannesburg ended the eight over with 25 overs, reaching 102/4 in eight overs.

Here is the video of Yusuf destroying Amir in the eighth over:

Yusuf just didn't stop there, hammering two sixes and a four in the ninth over against Brad Evans. Then in the final over, Mushfiqur Rahim took a single in the first delivery, putting Yusuf on strike. In the second ball, Yusuf clattered Tendai Chatara for a six over long-on, followed by a four to deep midwicket. Then in the fourth ball, he smashed Chatara to long-on for another six, and then hit the match-winning four to deep square leg.

For Durban, Abbas took two wickets. Initially, they reached 140/4 in 10 overs, courtesy of a good batting display by Andre Fletcher, who registered 39 off 14 balls. Meanwhile, Asif ALi (32*) and Welch (24*) played unbeaten knocks. For the Buffaloes' bowling department, Noor Ahmad scalped two wickets.

