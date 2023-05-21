Watch: MI pacer's lethal death-bowling spell vs SRH sparks spectacular 'Jasprit Bumrah' comparison

At one stage it looked Sunrisers Hyderabad were staring at a colossal total in their final league game of the IPL 2023 season at the Wankhede Stadium. Vivrant Sharma, who was batting for the very first time in his IPL career, and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal had set it up beautifully for SRH with a stunning 140-run stand where both scored their respective fifties. But the visitors crumbled at the most crucial point, losing quick wickets in the slog overs for just 43 runs. They eventually settled for just 200 for five against Mumbai Indians. And the heroic act was pulled off by a young uncapped Indian bowler named Akash Madhwal, who has been the find of the season for MI. (MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023) MI pacer's lethal death-bowling spell vs SRH sparks 'Bumrah' comparison

Madhwal has been utilised as a death-over bowler by Mumbai in the second half of the season and has been doing an impressive job, albeit has been flowing under the radar of some big names in IPL 2023. On Sunday, in Mumbai's do-o-die game at home, captain Rohit Sharma brought him back in the 17th over.

After being smacked for a boundary over square leg by Heinrich Klaasen, Madhwal dismissed Mayank Agarwal, denying the SRH batter a century. He conceded that six runs in that over. On returning in the penultimate over of the innings, he nailed to deadly yorkers to dismiss Klaasen and Harry Brook in consecutive deliveries. The over went for just six runs.

The stunning death-over spell, which comprised on lethal yorkers and the three wickets, reminded fans of Jasprit Bumrah. Here are some of the tweets…

"I just focused on execution. The communication with Rohit was really good. Practice is the key to bowl yorkers. Vivrant batted really well. On this ground, 200+ scores get hunted down, we've done it twice this season, hope we can chase it down," said Madhwal after the innings where he finished with 4 for 37.

The right-arm medium pacer from Uttarakhand has so far appeared in just six matches for Mumbai this season, picking eight wickets. Four of thos came in the death overs where he has a strike rate of 13.5.

