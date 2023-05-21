Ravindra Jadeja's cryptic 'definitely' tweet day after heated conversation with MS Dhoni sends fans into overdrive

Despite the emphatic win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday which was enough to assure them a place in the top two, let alone a playoffs berth, a visual from the game against Delhi Capitals left Chennai Super Kings fans concerned. CSK skipper MS Dhoni was spotted having a heated conversation with Ravindra Jadeja and the all-rounder did not look happy at all. It continued for long as the pair made their way back to the dressing room. A day later, Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet which sent fans into overdrive. Jadeja's cryptic 'definitely' tweet day after heated conversation with Dhoni

It is yet to be disclosed what the argument was all about. But it was just Dhoni speaking, rather angrily with Jadeja right after the match ended when the CSK players were congratulating each other on the 77-run win. Most of them felt it was due to Jadeja's poor spell where he went for 50 runs in four overs for just one wicket compared to other bowlers who had conceded just about 6 runs per over. Others guessed there was a rift between the two CSK stars.

The guessing game deepened on Sunday when Jadeja took to Twitter to share a post which had the words written: "Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will." The all-rounder shared it with the caption: “Definitely” followed by a thumbs-up emoticon.

The post sent fans into overdrive as they felt it was a hidden message to Dhoni after that heated chat thereby indicating a rift while others felt it was for the CSK crowd who kept cheering for the captain even while he made the efforts with the bat. Here are some of the tweets…

Earlier this month, Jadeja had liked a controversial post on Twitter which talked about the "pain inside" and the "trauma" that he might be going through for being "criticised" by the CSK fans.

The post had read: "Jaddu saying this with a smile but a lot of pain inside... Believe me it's a trauma! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches!"

