Watch: Akeal Hosein left dumbfounded as Rovman Powell slams massive six during WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup match

Having already lost their opener in the ongoing T20 World Cup group stage, West India are currently up against Zimbabwe at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, on Wednesday. West Indies posted 153 for seven in 20 overs, with Rovman Powell trying to give his side a strong finish in their innings. In the third delivery of the 20th over, Powell received a short delivery on the body by Blessing Murzarabani, and what the crowd saw next was simply astounding. Going to attack, Powell clobbered it 14 meters out of the ground over midwicket for a massive six. Such was the hit that even Akeal Hosein, in the non-striker's end, could simply gasp in astonishment and was left totally dumbfounded.

Here is the video of Hosein's dumbfounded reaction to Powell's massive six:

Also Read | Australia star explains reason behind Aaron Finch-led team’s ‘dropped intensity’ ahead of T20 World Cup opener vs NZ

After the massive six, Powell's luck turned sour and he lost his wicket in the next delivery itself. Receiving a full length delivery on middle, he could only loft it straight up for a catch. Powell registered 28 runs off 21 balls (one four and two sixes) as West Indies set a target of 154 runs.

After the toss, Windies captain Nicholas Pooran revealed that it is 'must-win' match for his team and a loss could mean elimination. "We are going to have a bat first. It is a must-win game for us, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them, hopefully defend the total. You have to put (out) the bad performances fast, that first game is in the thrash, it is a new day and a new opportunity for us. We spoke about responsibility and the batters need to step up. One forced change - Brandon King is out, Johnson Charles is in", he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON