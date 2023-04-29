Watch: Russell left fuming, Nitish Rana shell-shocked as Suyash's massive blunder costs KKR IPL 2023 tie vs GT

Even as Gujarat Titans neared the slog overs in their chase of 180 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders looked well in the game. There was no dew and with the spinners still having their overs left, KKR were in with a chance to script a double against the defending champions. However, one massive fielding blunder, which left bowler Andre Russell fuming and captain Nitish Rana shell-shocked, cost KKR a seven-wicket loss, further damaging their campaign in IPL 2023 where they have now lost five of their last six matches.

Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma had pulled things back for KKR in the middle overs leaving Gujarat to chase 68 runs in the final six overs of the match. David Miller however teed off with back-to-back sixes against Suyash before Vijay Shankar too smashed him for a boundary in what was an 18-run over.

Miller has been GT's most dangerous and consistent batter in the middle overs and KKR needed that big wicket. Rana hence brought back Russell for his third over. In his first delivery in the 16th over, Russell dished out a length delivery outside off and Miller looked to go for the big one, but instead top edged it on his Pull shot and the ball deflected behind square on the off side. Suyash, who was stationed at the third-man region, sprinted in as he kept his eyes on the ball, but lost it in the night sky. Despite the attempt, he never even got his hands to it.

It was a massive drop for KKR and Russell was left fuming in his manic outburst while Rana was left in complete disbelief at the missed opportunity.

Watch the video below…

Well, Miller might not have made much of an impact thereafter as GT was taken over the line by Vijay Shankar, who scored a 24-ball 51, laced with five maximums and two boundaries.

"I think we were 20-25 runs short. If we keep dropping catches against big teams, I do not think the result will be any different," a disappointed Rana said after the match as KKR lost their sixth match in the ongoing IPL 2023.

