Watch: Nehra's 'unexplainable' act during IPL 2023 tie leaves Murali Kartik in pain; GT coach later left in splits

Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra was in the best of moods on Saturday as the defending champions took on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in a bid to avenge their defeat at home a few weeks back. When Joshua Little combined with Mohammed Shami to clean up the KKR middle order, Nehra laughed and gave a thumbs up staring at the camera. And when KKR were restricted to 179 for seven with the innings ending with Andre Russell's dismissal, Nehra applauded GT bowlers' act in the match. But the veteran India pacer was all smiles throughout the day with broadcasters showing a hilarious footage of his act with left presenter Murali Kartik in pain and him in splits. (KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023) Ashish Nehra's act leaves Murali Kartik in pain

It happened before the start of the match when the start of the game was interrupted due to rain in Kolkata, although the footage of it was shown during the fag end of KKR's innings.

In the video, Nehra and Kartik can be seen having a discussion standing next to the pitch before the start of the KKR-GT game where the Gujarat head coach hilariously attacked his former teammate. Kartik was seen in pain and he dropped to the ground. He was later helped in getting up, but Nehra couldn't stop laughing. The camera was later panned towards the GT dug out after the footage was shown and Nehra was left in splits while Kartik, when asked about it in the commentary box, called it “unexplainable”.

Here is the video…

Put to bat first at home, Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the charge for KKR single handedly amid no support from the other end. Even batters like Venkatesh Iyer and skipper Nitish Rana, who have been consistent with their scores for KKR, faltered with Little dismissing them successively. Rinku Singh, the hero for Kolkata in their previous match against GT, too failed to have an impact on the scoreboard as he departed for 19 off 20. Gurbaz's 39-ball 81, along with Russell's 34 off 19 guided KKR to 179 for seven.

