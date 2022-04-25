Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WATCH: Andre Russell shatters chair during nets; KKR share video

Andre Russell is the second-highest run-scorer from the KKR camp in the ongoing edition of IPL.
KKR all-rounder Andre Russell breaks chair while training (IPL)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 10:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell is renowned for his ferocious hitting and something similar was witnessed during a recent training session. The franchise shared a video of the all-rounder batting at the nets, which showcased his power-hitting abilities. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Practising his natural shots, the all-rounder went on to smash a chair present on the ground while training. Such was the impact that it left a big hole in the chair.  

Teasing the fans of what they can expect of the all-rounder, KKR shared the video and wrote: “Wait for the #MuscleRussell impact at the end!”

The Windies all-rounder is the second-highest run-scorer from the KKR camp in the ongoing edition. Batting at a staggering strike-rate of above 180, Russell has so far amassed 227 runs from eight outings. 

KKR, however, are not having the greatest of campaign and are currently placed seventh on the ten-team points table with three wins from eight matches. They will next lock horns against Delhi Capitals on Thursday evening and will hope for a positive outcome.

 

Topics
andre russell ipl 2022 ipl 2022 auction
