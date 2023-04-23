Watch: Arshdeep shatters stumps worth 24 lakh twice in insane last-over brilliance to deny MI a comeback IPL win

Given how high-scoring IPL 2023 has been where no total, even those above 200, has been safe, hence making the last over of a chase all the more important. Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans had hit low when he was smashed for five straight sixes in that Rinku Singh onslaught while Sandeep Sharma of Rajasthan Royals had held his nerves against the legendary MS Dhoni to emerge as the hero. On Saturday, in the high-scoring Wankhede clash, Mumbai Indians looked to bounce back in the chase of 215, but an insane last-over bowling from Arshdeep Singh denied hosts the record feat. Arshdeep Singh breaks middle stump twice to produce insane last over brilliance

After losing Ishan Kishan in the second over, Mumbai Indians had not one but three crucial partnerships that kept the home team on the course of a chase never before achieved at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL. Captain Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green stitched a 76-run stand before the Aussie combined with Suryakumar Yadav for a 75-run partnership as Mumbai cruised to 182 for four in the 18th over. Tim David too played a key role down the order with his 13-ball 25 as the equation was brought down to 16 required off six.

Arshdeep, who had bowled a brilliant 18th over to concede nine runs for the wicket of Suryakumar, was given the responsibility for the last over. David managed a single off the first ball while Tilak Varma failed to make contact with the ball on the next delivery. With MI requiring 15 from four, Arshdeep produced two consecutive stunning yorkers, right in the blockhole to dismiss Tilak and Nehal Wadhera, who had walked in as an Impact Player, in a similar fashion. The left-armer loaded it full and pinned the base of the middle peg as the stump (which is worth ₹24 lakh) broke in two halves on both occasions.

“One pair of stumps cost approximately 48,000 NZD. These come in pairs so if even one stump gets damaged, the entire set is rendered useless,” a stadium official of The Bay Oval had told Hindustan Times. Talking about the match, Jofra Archer managed only a single of the last two balls as PBKS won by 13 runs.

“Feels good whenever I take wickets. Right now I feel even happier as the team won. I have shortened my run-up as it helped me with the no-ball problem and I am enjoying my cricket at the moment. Danny (Morrison) you should come and stand next to me (when bowling the final over), the heartbeat is not even close to 120,” said after Arshdeep after the win.

The youngster now went up in the Purple Cap table with 13 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.16.

