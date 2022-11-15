Watch - 'As long as he was there...': New Zealand stars recall game-changing MS Dhoni run out in 2019 World Cup semis

It is unlikely that any Indian cricket fan would forget that MS Dhoni run-out in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. It was a dismissal that broke a billion hearts and subsequently the match and the shot at the ICC trophy. But what was agony for Indian fans, it was ecstasy for New Zealand. It was indeed a game-changing dismissal for the Black Caps which was inflicted in the penultimate over of India's chase. India eventually lost the match by 18 runs. Three years hence, New Zealand stars recall that run-out dismissal, giving their perspective on it.

It was the first semi-final match of that edition, in Manchester, which was played on the reserve day. New Zealand were restricted to 239 for eight. However, Matt Henry's three-fer rattled India's in their chase to a modest target. The top four were dismissed for just 24 runs inside 10 overs. And just when New Zealand felt that a victory was almost certain, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni had other plans. They revived India with their valiant 116-run stand to get the side close to a victory before Jadeja departed. Dhoni then looked to change gears but was dismissed by a moment of brilliance from Martin Guptill in the 49th over. The former skipper was pushing for a second run but fell short.

In a video released by Prime Video ahead of the impending white-ball series between India and New Zealand, starting November 18, New Zealand stars from that 2019 World Cup team recalled that epic moment.

Kane Williamson: I think I might have been at mid-off that is usually where I stand. It was clearly quite a pivotal point in the match. Unbelievable run-out from Martin Guptill for a direct hit from that distance. It clearly was a big wicket which certainly gave us a much better chance to get across the line.

Tom Latham: Where was I? I was meant to be behind the stumps but I was actually chasing after the ball and obviously, Guptill got to it before me so I was sort of hoping that there would be someone at the stump but he managed to hit the stumps so it kind of worked out.

Martin Guptill: Colin de Grandhomme was there but it had to be a direct hit and I think he [Dhoni] was something like that far short so if it had been taken he would have been safe so it had to be a direct hit. It was one hell of a game.

Tim Southee: In that fashion was pretty special for Guptill to be able to hit the stumps from so far away. Those who have played against MS [Dhoni] know that as long as he is there anything is possible. As long as he was there, India had a chance so it was a massive moment in the game and probably sort of final piece that had to go away, and to get it that way was pretty special.

It was the last time fans saw Dhoni don the India jersey. He retired from international cricket a year later. but remains active in the IPL circuit, for Chennai Super Kings.

