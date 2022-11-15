Watch - 'I am fuming. I wish tu mere saamne hota': Wasim Akram rips into fan for derogatory remark on Shaheen Afridi

Fans form a huge part of a cricketer's success, but the same people on occasions cross a line they should not. Not too long ago, a hotel room video of Virat Kohli was recorded by a hotel staff and shared online, that led to questions surrounding a player's privacy. The matter eventually died down but not before exposing a harsh reality – what is with this obsession with cricketers and where should the line be drawn? While some fans go overboard with their craze towards a player, others simply take to social media to express their opinions. However, while there are those who do show respect, others, commonly known as trolls, do not shy away from degrading a player or saying derogatory things about them.

One such incident took place on 'The Pavilion' show on A-Sports, when a disrespectful tweet from a fan was directed at Shaheen Afridi after the fast bowler injured himself and could not bowl his remaining two overs. The fan questioned Shaheen's commitment towards the game but could not escape the wrath of Wasim Akram, who gave the user a piece of his mind by ripping into him.

"This guy... ye jo aap ka question hai. Aap ne badtameezi ki hai. Agar tumhe tameez nahi hai na, chhote bade ki... apne player ke saath tum badtameezi kar rahe ho. Koi sharam, koi haya nahi hai. (This question of yours. You have been insulting. You're being rude to your own player? No shame, no remorse). Just have a look what he has said about Shaheen Afridi. I am fuming. I wish ki tu mere saamne hota (I wish you were in front of me," a furious Akram said on air.

The tweet, originally in Urdu, translated to English, read: "Coward Shaheen Afridi... you should have bowled 5 deliveries but like a coward you ran away from the ground."

Unfortunately for Pakistan, the knee injury resurfaced for Shaheen and the left-arm pacer had to leave the field during the 16th over. Shaheen inflicted a severe damage to his knee when he came running in from long-off to complete the catch. And while the dismissal of Harry Brook was successful, the injury was serious enough to force him out of action.

With England needing 41 off 30 balls with five wickets remaining and Pakistan applying the pressure, Shaheen returned to bowl the over but pulled off after just one delivery writhing in pain. The over was completed by Iftikhar Ahmed, off which England hit a six and a four to open the floodgates. Shaheen's unavailability came at the wrong time for Pakistan as England saw the opportunity and blasted their way home en route to winning a second T20 World Cup title.

