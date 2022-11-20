Watch: Nehra's stunning reply to presenter's 'wanted to see Ashish's boy Shubman make debut' after IND snubbed Gill

Shubman Gill was expected to make his debut for Team India in the T20I format on Sunday in the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Bay Oval. However, after captain Hardik Pandya lost the toss, he revealed the team news for the match and Gill was not picked. India instead went with Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan as their openers for the match. Reacting to the team news, the presenter asked former India cricketer Ashish Nehra about his absence and he came up with a stunning reply. (India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20)

After an impressive season in IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans, Gill was expected to earn his debut cap in T20Is in the series opener on Friday. However, owing to rain in Wellington, the game was washed out. Gill's debut remained on the cards as India headed to Bay Oval for the second T20I. But he was snubbed as India picked Pant and Ishan as their openers.

ALSO READ: 'Give him 10 games. Baithao dusre logon ko': Video of Shastri's stern message to IND on Samson after T20WC exit surfaces

After the toss, where India lost and were put to bat first, presenter Gaurav Kapur said on Prime Video, “Thing is we wanted to see Ashish's boy, Shubman Gill make his debut today.”

Nehra replied saying, “He's India's boy.”

Kapur continued with a witty response, “He's your boy. He's played more T20s for you than he has played for India”

Nehra opined, “He will play for India soon.”

"To get a game, a proper 20-over game, is exciting. We still need to assess the conditions and see how the wicket is behaving. If the wicket doesn't help you, and you try playing shots and lose wickets, and it doesn't rain, you might be in a difficult position. We'll assess the situation, and if the rain comes, we'll reassess," Hardik said at toss.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

