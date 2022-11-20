Home / Cricket / 'Give him 10 games. Baithao dusre logon ko': Video of Shastri's stern message to IND on Samson after T20WC exit surfaces

'Give him 10 games. Baithao dusre logon ko': Video of Shastri's stern message to IND on Samson after T20WC exit surfaces

Published on Nov 20, 2022 10:41 AM IST

A week after India's exit from the tournament, a video of former India head coach Ravi Shastri resurfaced on Twitter where he has given a stern message to the India team management over Samson.

By HT Sports Desk

Sanju Samson was once backed immensely by India captain Rohit Sharma for his a place in the squad for the T20 World Cup. He had admitted that Samson's batting prowess would have been apt for India in Australian conditions. But Samson did not get his opportunities post IPL and was hence snubbed for the World Cup. A week after India's exit from the tournament, a video of former India head coach Ravi Shastri resurfaced on Twitter where he has given a stern message to the India team management over Samson.

India did not make the final at the T20 World Cup, let alone win the trophy. The trophy-less streak continued as India faced a semi-final exit last week in Adelaide against England.

Moments after the loss, Shastri was in conversation on Star Sports alongside former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and ex-chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth. It was then that a furious Shastri opined that it is time India gave Samson an array of opportunities, urging the management to back him for 10 straight matches and then take a call.

"Look for other youngsters like Sanju Samson...do na chance. 10 match do usko. Aisa nehi ki do match khelaya and phir nikala. Baithao dusre logon ko. Do 10 match. Phir dekhna 10 match ke baad, decide karo ki aur opportunty dena hai ki nehi (Give him a chance. Give him 10 matches. Not like you play him in two games and then drop him. Drop the others, give him 10 matches and then take a call whether to give him moe opportunities or not)," he said.

Samson was not picked for either Asia Cup or T20 World Cup, but has been roped in for the New Zealand T20I series. The opener was washed out due to rain in Wellington. But if weather god shows mercy, Samson might get an opportunity in the second game against New Zealand on Sunday.

