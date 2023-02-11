Watch: Ashwin, Rohit Sharma left in disbelief after Kohli drops David Warner's easy catch; Shastri, Gavaskar react

Drop catches has been one of the talking points for both the teams. Australia suffered the cost after Steve Smith dropped three opportunities, one of which included that of Ravindra Jadeja at the close of Day 2. For India, the issue persisted with Virat Kohli. Having dropped two catches in Australia's first innings, Kohli dropped another on Day 3, leaving captain Rohit Sharma and bowler R Ashwin in complete disbelief. Former India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar also had their say on Kohli's blunder. (India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 3)

It happened in the sixth over of the innings when Ashwin dished out a flighted delivery to David Warner. The Aussie looked to defend, but the ball took the outside edge and carried towards Kohli at slip. It had good height and was a regulation catch but Kohli was late to react as the ball bounced off his wrist. Kohli threw his hands to grab it, but tumbled over as the ball fell on the ground.

“He was just a little too anxious to complete the catch,” said Gavaskar on air. Shastri then spoke on Rohit and Ashwin, who were left visibly disappointed, saying, “both can't believe it.”

Earlier in Australia's first innings on Day 1 of the Nagpur Test, Kohli had dropped two chances, handing an extra life to Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb. Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh had criticised the ex-India captain for the blunder.

“It’s like he doesn’t think the ball will come to him, looks away from the game,” former Test batter Mark Waugh had said in commentary.

“You have got to read the play. You have got to pretend you are actually batting when you are fielding at first slip to the spinners. Your legs have to be lot closer to be able to move quickly. Kohli was very high-up in his position. Should have stayed down a bit. He should have done a little bit better. Almost as if he wasn’t expecting it."

