Watch: Mohammed Shami goes past Virat Kohli's Test tally with unexpected six, leaves Aussie hero stunned

Published on Feb 11, 2023 12:10 PM IST

Shami scored 4 sixes in his 47-ball 37, three of which he hit against Australia's hero. With those strikes, Shami even managed to go past one of Virat Kohli's Test tallies.

ByHT Sports Desk

Australia started Day 3 on the great note, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja at the every start of the session. But little did they know that more trouble awaited them with not just Axar Patel piling on runs with his impressive knock of 84, but what was rather humiliated by four unexpected sixes from Mohammed Shami, three of which he hit against Australia's hero, Todd Murphy. With those strikes, Shami even managed to go past one of Virat Kohli's Test tallies. (India vs Australia Live Score and Updates 1st Test Day 3)

When Shami had walked out to bat, India's lead was well past the 350-run mark. Anything more would only add further damage to Australia, who were bundled for just 177 on Day 1 in their first innings. Shami hence had all the freedom and swung his bat at every opportunity.

The first of his unexpected strikes came in the 125th over when he slog swept a delivery from Murphy over mid-wicket. He later troubled the debutant, who had already picked up six wickets by then, with two back-to-back sixes in the 131st over. He hit the fuller one outside off wide over long-off and then cleared his front leg to take on the flighted delivery and dispatch it over mid-wicket. Murphy was nothing but a mere spectator as he was left astounded watching the ball sail over the fence.

With those sixes, Shami went past Kohli's tally of maximums in Test cricket. His present tally of 25 sixes is now more than some of the veteran mainstay batters of Indian Test cricket - Kohli (24), Yuvraj Singh (21) and KL Rahul (17).

Eventually it was Murphy who dismissed him, in the over after those back-to-back sixes when he top-edged the flatter and quicker one from the spinner leaving wicketkeeper Alex Carey to complete the dismissal.

It was Murphy's seventh wicket in the innings. His figure of 7 for 124 is now the third-best number by an Australian bowler in debut Test innings and second-best in Asia after Jason Krejza's 8 for 215 in 2008/09 series in Nagpur.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

mohammed shami virat kohli indian cricket team india vs australia + 2 more
mohammed shami virat kohli indian cricket team india vs australia + 1 more

