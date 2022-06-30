Watch: Babar Azam turns spinner, picks a wicket in Pakistan's intra-squad match ahead of Sri Lanka tour

The Pakistan cricket team will return to action on July 16 when it takes on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle. The side took part in an intra-squad match ahead of the tour at the Pindi Stadium, where major first-team stars including captain Babar Azam featured. While Babar led the side ‘Babar XI’, Sarfaraz Ahmed was the skipper of the ‘Sarfaraz XI’ team in the practice match.

On Wednesday, a video from the game went viral where the side's leading pacer Hasan Ali funnily tried to force the umpire to raise his finger on an LBW (leg before wicket) appeal. Earlier today, another video is doing the rounds on social media that features Babar Azam not only bowling in the game, but also picking up a wicket. According to the description on the video, Babar took 2 wickets in the game.

Watch Babar's wicket:

Pakistan earlier named a strong 18-member squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka in July, a series part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

Yasir Shah will return to Test cricket following almost a year's absence; Shah has struggled with his fitness since featuring against the West Indies last year. He played a key role in Pakistan’s 2-1 victory in Sri Lanka seven years ago, bagging 24 wickets. Shah has replaced off-spinner Sajid Khan, who played in the last home test series against Australia which Pakistan lost 1-0.

Uncapped all-rounder Salman Ali Agha and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz were also named in the squad.

Nawaz was chosen for the series against Australia but was later withdrawn due to injury. Agha has consistently performed on the domestic circuit. The first test is in Galle from July 16-20 while Colombo will host the second match from July 24-28. Pakistan will fly out on July 6 and will also play a three-day warm-up match from July 11-13.

